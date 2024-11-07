Truck rams into vegetable cart in Jajpur, 1 dead

Jajpur: A truck rammed into a vegetable vendor claiming his life on the National Highway 16 near Barabati square under Dharmasala police station limits in Jajpur district late on Wednesday night.

According to sources, the vegetable vendor was packing his paraphernalia to call it a day when the truck rammed into his cart. The vegetable vendor died on the spot.

Though locals rushed him to a nearby Primary health centre doctors declared him dead. The truck driver fled the scene after committing the accident. Police reached the spot and issued a manhunt to nab the accused driver.

“The truck driver was in an inebriated state and he was driving very rashly due to which he could not maintain his balance and rammed into the vegetable cart”, said an onlooker.