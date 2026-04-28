Truck rams into stationary bus in Bhadrak, Mechanic & Helper Critically Injured

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Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a mechanic and helper of the bus sustained critical injuries following an accident involving a bus and truck infront of ice factory under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak.

As per sources, the bus named Diana was enroute Bhubaneswar from Dhamra when the speeding truck rammed into stationary bus, which was broken down and the helper of the bus along with the mechanic was fixing the bus. Following which both of them sustained critical injuries.

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Following the accident, the mechanic and the helper were immediately rushed to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation into the tragic mishap.