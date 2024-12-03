Truck rams into jewellery shop in Balangir, on-duty security personnel killed

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a security personnel lost his life as a truck rammed into a shop at Patna square under Balangir town police station limits on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Pradhan. He was on-duty in front of a jewellery shop when the truck rammed into the shop.

Locals rushed him to nearby medical and where he was declared brought-dead by doctors. He was the sole breadwinner of his family. The locals have protested in front of police station demanding ex-gratia for the deceased. The locals said, the truck driver was in an inebriated condition.

