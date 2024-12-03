Truck rams into jewellery shop in Balangir, on-duty security personnel killed

By KalingaTV Bureau
truck rams into shop

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a security personnel lost his life as a truck rammed into a shop at Patna square under Balangir town police station limits on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Pradhan. He was on-duty in front of a jewellery shop when the truck rammed into the shop.

Locals rushed him to nearby medical and where he was declared brought-dead by doctors. He was the sole breadwinner of his family. The locals have protested in front of police station demanding ex-gratia for the deceased. The locals said, the truck driver was in an inebriated condition.

Also Read: Seventh accused in Cuttack college girl gangrape arrested from Vishakhapatnam
You might also like

Seventh accused in Cuttack college girl gangrape arrested from Vishakhapatnam

Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb finalises on the date of ISKCON Rath Yatra,…

Less than average cold, this winter in Odisha: IMD  

Asst Executive Engg under Odisha Vigilance scanner in Jeypore