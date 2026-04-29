Truck rams into house in Dhenkanal, Family narrowly escapes with minor inujries

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Kamakhyanagar: In a near death situation, the members of a family narrowly escaped from a disastrous situation after a trailer truck rammed into their house in Dhenkanal. The incident occurred in Mahulapal village in Dhenkanal.

Fortunately, the family members escaped with only minor injuries.

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According to reports, a goods-laden trailer travelling from Visakhapatnam to Rourkela lost control and slammed into the house of Nirmala Samal, a resident of the Mahulapal village.

It is suspected that the accident occurred after the driver felt sleepy and closed his eyes for some second. The police have reached the spot and is conducting further investigation.

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