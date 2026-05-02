Truck rams into Additional Tehsildar’s vehicle during chase in Balasore

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Sora: A sand-laden truck reportedly rammed into the vehicle of Additional Tehsildar Krushna Mohan Singh on Saturday. The dramatic incident took place during a high-speed chase on National Highway-16 in Balasore. Fortunately, the Additional Tehsildar and his driver has received no injuries due to the incident.

According to reports, the Additional Tehsildar Singh had reached the highway after receiving information about illegal sand-laden trucks operating in the area. He had managed to stop two trucks from a stock point near Paikali bridge. However, the third truck coming from behind refused to halt and sped away towards Jabaleswar.

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The Additional Tehsildar and his driver decided to chase the truck in order to nab the driver. The Additional Tehsildar’s vehicle manage to overtook the truck and positioned itself ahead to block its path. However, the truck rammed into the rear of the vehicle in an desperate attempt to flee from being captured. As a result, the glass of the vehicle was broken. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot, arrested the driver of the truck, seized the vehicle and started an investigation.