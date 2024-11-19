Truck Owners’ Association to continue strike in Odisha, seeks Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s intervention

Bhubaneswar: The Truck Owners’ Association in Odisha has decided to continue their strike across the state as their 11-point charters of demands are yet to be fulfilled by the state government.

It is to be noted here that the minor mineral goods carrying vehicles started their strike from November 10 demanding issuance of valid documents. However, as no action was taken by the government in this regard even after 9 days, they decided to continue their strike.

Meanwhile, the United Truck Owner Associations Co-Ordination Committee, today sought the intervention of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the matter and requested him to consider the genuine demands of the truck operators for a smooth and hossel free transportation and supply of river sand.

Below are the 11-point charters of demands of the truck owners in Odisha: