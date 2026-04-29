Truck crushes asha worker while parking in Koraput

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Damanjodi: An asha worker got killed after a truck crushed her while trying to park the vehicle in Jagannath truck parking area in Damanjodi of Koraput district on Wednesday.

The deceased Asha worker has been identified as 35-year-old Karisma Bagha. She was living at the Church colony in Mathalaput.

The angry locals have staged road blockade by burning tyres, demanding compensation for the deceased family.

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On receiving information about the incident, the DamanJodi police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The protest affected the traffic movement in the area for a brief period.