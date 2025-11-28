Truck hits scooty in Dhenkanal, claims 3 lives

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident, three youths lost their lives in a road accident near Govindpur on NH 55 in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be determined.

As per reports, the trio was travelling in a scooty when an unidentified vehicle struck and ran over them at around 2 am. Following which, three youths died on the spot, while the accused driver fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Advertisement

The locals then immediately rescued them and took them to the Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) for further medical aid. But the doctors declared them dead.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.