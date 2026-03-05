Truck gutted in fire at Kanjipani Ghat in Keonjhar; driver escapes unhurt

Advertisement

Keonjhar: A truck was completely gutted after a sudden fire broke out while it was moving at Kanjipani Ghat in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday.

According to reports, the truck had earlier unloaded iron ore at the Jindal plant in Angul and was returning when the fire suddenly erupted in the vehicle. The flames quickly spread, engulfing the truck within a short span of time.

Sensing danger, the driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle and narrowly escaped the mishap. No casualties were reported in the incident.

As the locals saw the fire they called the fire services. On receiving information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control after efforts. Initial suspicion suggests that the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit in the vehicle.

Police also reached to the spot on soon and did the investigation yet the exact cause of the fire is underway.

