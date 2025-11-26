Truck drags elderly man who was riding scooter to death in Sonepur

Sonepur: In a tragic incident, an elderly man was killed after he was hit by a speeding truck and dragged him approximately 1 km on Wednesday morning at Tini Chhak under Birmaharajpur block in Sonepur district.

The deceased man has been identified as Sarat Mohapatra, a native of Kumarkeli village.

As per reports, the accident occurred as Sarat was riding his scooter from Sonepur. His hand got entangled in the truck’s bumper, causing him to be dragged along the road for around 1 km. Despite attempts by locals to stop the truck, the driver escaped. Following which, Sarat succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The incident sparked outrage among residents, who staged a protest and blocked the road in anger. As a result, traffic between Biramaharajpur and Sonepur was severely disrupted.

Later, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.