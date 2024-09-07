Truck crushes 2 youths to death in Odisha’s Koraput

Advertisement

Koraput: In a tragic incident, as many as two youths were killed after getting crushed by a speeding truck in Koraput district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place near the Railway Overbridge near Sadar Police Station on the National Highway number 26.

The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained. They are suspected to be from Koraput only.

As per reports, two youths were going on a bike. Near the Railway Overbridge near Sadar Police Station the bike collided head on with a truck that was coming from the opposite side. The truck was reportedly on its way to Sunabeda from Koraput.

As a result of the accident, the two youths were killed on the spot.

After getting information the Town Police reached the spot and seized the two bodies and sent for autopsy.