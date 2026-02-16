Truck burned to ashes in massive fire in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Ghatagaon: A Hyva truck was burned to ashes in a massive fire near Ramachandrapur along the Naranpur–Duburi road in Keonjhar district on late Sunday night. No injuries were reported in the incident.

On receiving information, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and contained the blaze. However, by the time the flames were extinguished, the truck had been completely destroyed.

According to sources, the driver of the truck stopped the vehicle and jumped out of it after noticing smoke coming out of the engine. Just moments after the vehicle was engulfed in flames within a short span of time. The locals and commuters on the road panicked as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky as the huge fire continued to blaze on road.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, preliminary suspicion suggests that a short circuit in the engine compartment may have triggered the blaze.

