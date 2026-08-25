Trouble mounts for Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt as Orissa High Court lifts stay on NBW issued against him

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Kataka: Trouble mounted for noted Ollywood singer Sourin Bhatt as Orissa High Court has reportedly lifted the stay on the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him as he repeatedly did not comply with its order to appear before the lower court in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Apart from withdrawing the interim protection to Sourin Bhatt, the High Court has ordered the lower court to take strong steps to ensure that he appears before it.

It is to be noted here that there are allegations against the singer of raping a young woman on the promise of marriage and cheating her of lakhs of rupees.

After the woman lodged a complaint at the Kataka Mahhila Police Station, he approached the High Court for anticipatory bail, which the court granted him and directed him to appear before the police whenever required.

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However, as Bhatt did not appear at the Kataka Mahhila Police Station despite repeated summons, police launched a search operation to trace him, but in vain. Finding no other option, a special team of cops from the Kataka Mahhila Police Station visited his ancestral house in Wes Bengal and pasted the NBW on the wall of the house in 2023.

However, challenging the NBW, Sourin Bhatt again approached the Orissa High Court and sought a stay on the execution of the NBW against him. After hearing the case, the High Court issued a bail order against NBW and directed him to surrender before the lower court.

Sourin was supposed to surrender before the lower court on the August 20, but as he did not do so, the High Court expressed displeasure over his non-compliance and lifted the stay on the NBW issued against him. Besides, it directed the lower court to take strict action against him as per the law.

Also Read: Police Issues NBW Against Ollywood Singer Sourin Bhatt