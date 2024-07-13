Trouble mounts for actor Riya Dey as victim’s sister speaks up about abuse

Cuttack: The odds against Ollywood actor Riya Dey on the rise with each passing day. The police questioned Riya as her domestic help had brought charges of physical assault and torture against her. The victim has been identified as Barsha Behera. The complaint in this regard was filed by the sister of Barsha identified as Kalpana Behera.

She said that Riya and her husband were torturing her sister on various occasions. She has further demanded justice for her sister following the incident. Similarly, cousin sister Lipi also filed a complaint against Riya and her husband Sunil and said that they always beat her while being intoxicated. It is worth mentioning that, Riya has even not paid one lakh and twenty thousand rupees. It has been alleged that Riya and her husband have been mentally and physically torturing the domestic help for the past one and a half years.

According to information, after the case came to Cuttack Bidanasi police station yesterday from Bhubaneswar Chandrashekharpur police station, Riya was questioned in detail by the police. Her husband is also being questioned. The police went to Riya’s house and interrogated both of them. It appears from preliminary findings that the domestic helper was physically abused and questioned.

Since when did the complainant work in their home? How much was the contract to pay her monthly? Is the torture allegation true? The police have asked various questions like whether the salary was being paid properly or not.

Also Read: Complaint Filed Against Ollywood Actress Riya Dey And Her Husband For Torturing Caretaker