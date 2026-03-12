Triple murder in Deogarh: Man kills granddaughter, daughter-in-law and wife

Advertisement

Deogarh: In a ghastly attack, a man murdered his granddaughter, daughter-in-law (Bohu, son’s wife) and wife in Deogarh district of Odisha yesterday night. The triple murder took place in Gariapali village under Kundheigola police station limits in the district.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Garia.

As per the police complaint, Ramesh Garia had a fight with his wife Gul Garia yesterday night at about 11.30 pm. In the fight he attacked her seriously with a hammer. Hence, to save herself, Gul ran to her daughter-in-law.

As the daughter-in-law tried to protect her, Ramesh also attacked her. Accordingly, the two women were killed on the spot. However, Ramesh did not stop. He also attacked his granddaughter Ishani and thus she also got killed. After committing the crime, he fled the scene.

Later, the accused’s son Dhiren Garia returned home and informed the police about the crime.

After getting information Kundheigola Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The reason of crime is said to be family dispute. Police have swung into action to nab the absconding culprit.

