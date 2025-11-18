Tributes to the talented singer! Milan Studio in Cuttack preserves microphone where Humane Sagar recorded his first song

Advertisement

Cuttack: At a time when the entire Odisha is mourning the irreparable loss of the talented artist Humane Sagar, the Milan Studio in Cuttack has come forward to pay a unique tribute to the talented singer who died prematurely yesterday at age 34 due to multi-organ dysfunction syndrome at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

As a mark of rich tribute to the singer, the Milan Studio, where Humane Sagar began his singing career, decided to preserve the microphone which he used to record his first song that was directed by veteran and very successful music director and composer Prem Anand.

Not just it finalized to preserve the microphone, but the Milan Studio also cancelled the recording that was scheduled to be done today.

“We cancelled the recording today. Besides, Milan, the owner of the Milan Studio, called me over the phone and informed that the microphone, which Humane Sagar used to record his first song, to dedicate him completely and not to use it anymore. The microphone will be decorated and preserved in such a manner that the budding singers would realize that Humane Sagar used it and became singing star in the industry,” said Prem Anand adding that we are doing this all because of our love for him.

“Everyone is mourning today because they know that Humane Sagar was a jewel. I don’t think that there would be any other singer with so much of craze which Humane had. Ever since he made his singing debut, the need of Bollywood singers for Odia songs completely stopped. We won’t ever get his substitute,” he added.

It is to be noted here that Humane Sagar, who breathed his last at 9.08 PM yesterday at the AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar was given a tearful farewell at Titlagarh today.