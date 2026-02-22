Tribal girl ends life as OTV continuously telecasts her boyfriend’s death news by violating PCI’s norms

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A tribal girl ended her life allegedly after OTV continuously telecasted her boyfriend’s death news by violating the norms of the Press Council of India (PCI). Her death shows how the unmindfulness and repeated news of OTV, whose campaign to defame KIIT and KISS, has acclaimed the life of an innocent student.

On Friday, a student of KISS University committed suicide under unfortunate circumstances. OTV repeatedly broadcasted the news of her boyfriend’s death by suicide. In fear of this, the class 10 student from the same village, committed suicide by hanging herself in her house.

The news of the suicide of a male student of KISS was exaggerated and broadcasted by OTV in such a manner that it allegedly forced a 16-year-old girl student, who is the girlfriend of the deceased student, to take the drastic step, claimed the villagers.

OTV completely violated all the norms of journalistic conduct of the Press Council of India as it exaggerated the news of a suicide that was under police investigation and broadcasted several times. After watching the suicide news on OTV repeatedly, the minor girl, who was appearing for the matriculation examination, got scared and lost her mental balance and ended her life, said a local resident.

The Norms of Journalistic Conduct of Press Council of India clearly prohibits the repeated broadcasting of suicide-related news. It has been asked to broadcast suicide news with restraint and in sensitive language. However, OTV violated this rules and repeatedly broadcasted the suicide news of the KISS student in an insensitive manner.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Bibhuti Bhusan Choudhury said that there is provision for taking action against the media house for violating the Norms of Journalistic Conduct.

Thus, now everyone is waiting to see when the police will arrest the OTV authorities for violating journalistic ethics and inciting an innocent student to commit suicide.

Watch a report here: