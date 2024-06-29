Tribal communities come out to protect Kalinga Institute of Social Science, watch

Bhubaneswar: The students and their parents of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Odisha are now scared because KISS is being defamed continuously.

Ahead of the re-opening of schools after the summer vacation, fear and panic have reigned among the students and parents of KISS.

Accordingly, 500 representatives of the parents of 40 thousand students of KISS and tribal leaders reached the premises of KISS in Bhubaneswar today and held a wide discussion about the security of KISS.

They are dismayed that KISS is regularly attacked for no reason. KISS is the lifeline of the tribal people and KIIT has a major role in managing KISS, they said.

During the discussion, they said that after reviewing the situation in the next 15 days, if there is no improvement in the situation, necessary programs will be taken to counter it. They opined that KISS is a question of honor for the entire tribal society.

