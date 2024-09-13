Traveling in reserved coaches illegally? Beware, RPF arrests 57 people while checking

Cuttack: Are you traveling in reserved coaches of trains illegally? Beware, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has started to conduct intensive drive/checking and has arrested 57 people.

According to reports, a special team of the RPF in Cuttack today conducted intensive drive/checking against unauthorised travellers in reserved coaches and detained/arrested 57 persons under relevant sections of Railway Act.

All the detained/arrested person produced before the Court of Special Railway Magistrate at Cuttack, where they were imposed fine amount Rs 32,500 and released accordingly.

To ensure safe and comfortable journey of the bonafide passengers in reserved coaches the RPF conducting regular drive and ensuring only passengers holding confirmed ticket should travel in the reserved coaches.

During the drive, the RPF also sensitized the people through awareness programme in trains at Cuttack Railway Station.

