Transport Department to launch special drive against traffic rule violations from March 21

Cuttack: The Transport Department of Odisha government will conduct a special campaign to reduce the number of road accidents and related deaths. On the instructions of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, the State Transport Authority (STA) has issued instructions in this regard to all Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Additional RTOs.

The Transport Department will launch special drive against traffic rule violations from March 21 to March 31 to further strengthen compliance with road safety rules and create awareness among the public.

According to the department, it is clear from the research and data of various road accidents and deaths that the risk of accidents is increasing due to violations of rules such as speeding, drunk driving, riding without helmets, riding in the wrong direction and overloading. Therefore, steps have been taken for both awareness and enforcement to control motorists who are endangering their own lives and the lives of other road users by violating the rules.

The special drive will be carried out mainly at accident-prone areas, national and state highways, mining and industrial areas, main roads of cities and villages, major intersections, market areas and bus stands.

Strict checks will be carried out against speeding, drunk driving, driving without helmets, driving in the wrong direction, overloading, transporting passengers in goods vehicles, driving without a valid driving license, driving by minors, carrying more than two people on two-wheelers and other traffic rule violations.

Along with this, special emphasis will be given to compliance with driving licenses, overloading and other legal rules of tippers, dumpers, hyva and other heavy vehicles engaged in mining and construction work.

To effectively implement this campaign, the Transport Department will conduct this campaign in collaboration with the District Administration and Police. Along with enforcement, various road safety awareness programs will also be organized during this period. Road users will be made aware of helmets, seatbelt awareness, dangers of speeding etc.

Similarly, blood donation camps, eye test camps, road safety advisory programs for drivers and passengers, discussions with vehicle owners associations and transport unions and awareness programs will be organized in educational institutions and public places.

The message of responsible driving will be spread through banners, leaflets, public announcements and social media. Priority has been given to explaining the importance of the appeal given by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding road safety – Come Home Safe.

Meanwhile, the State Transport Authority has appealed to all road users to follow traffic rules and cooperate in making the roads safe for all.