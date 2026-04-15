Transport Department begins statewide strict enforcement against unlicensed or invalid DL

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Bhubaneswar: Following the directions of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena continuous steps are being taken by the State Transport Authority for road safety. Enforcement has been given priority to reduce road accidents and to create awareness and control law violators. In this regard, special enforcement drives are being conducted across the state from today to April 20 against unlicensed or invalid DL.

During this special campaign, tractors, trailers, lorries, dumpers and tippers are being specially checked. For this, all RTOs have been informed by the State Transport Authority.

At this time, valid and correct driving licenses have been given priority. If any violation of the Motor Vehicle Act is observed at any place, strict action has been taken as per the law.

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Earlier, a special road safety campaign was conducted across the state from March 21 to April 10. During this time, it was observed that a large number of drivers were driving without a driving license. Along with this, many were driving heavy vehicles with a light vehicle license. Such wrong driving has become a major cause of road accidents. Keeping this statistic in mind, a special campaign has been taken up again.

It is to be noted here that driving without a driving license or a proper driving license is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act. Therefore, it is advised not to make such mistakes.

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