Transmission tower collapses due to heavy rain and strong winds in Koraput

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Koraput: A 132-kV electric transmission tower collapsed due to incessant heavy rain and strong gusty winds in Maliguda area of Koraput district. This has affected the electricity supply in the region.

According to reports, the tower got damaged due to heavy rain and gusty strong wind in the region then it collapsed.

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On being informed, the electricity department personnel have reached the spot and are trying to solve the issue to resume power supply as soon as possible.

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