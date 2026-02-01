Transgender brutally murdered in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A transgender was brutally murdered by some unknown persons in Uttara area under the Dhauli police station limits on the outskirt of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the Transgender named Anjali was stabbed to death on the middle of the road. After she was spotted lying in a pool of blood, some locals along with other transgenders rushed her to the Capital Hospital in an ambulance.

However, Anjali was declared brought dead by the doctors of the hospital.

Soon, a huge number of transgenders arrived at the government hospital after getting information about the Anjali’s brutal murder. It is alleged that she died due to severe injuries to her private parts following the stabbing.

The Zone ACP and Capital Police Station IIC reached the Capital Hospital and are monitoring the situation.

On the other hand, the Dhauli police have started an investigation into the murder case. In order to get some lead and identify the miscreants, the cops are verifying the footages of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot of the crime.

Meanwhile, the brutal murder of Anjali has shocked the transgender community of the state which sought a proper probe and action against the accused persons.

