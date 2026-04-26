Transgender arrested in house robbery case in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate arrested a transgender from Bharatpur police station area in a house robbery case.

The arrested transgender has been identified as Tarini Nayak. Bharatpur police arrested her on the basis of the complaint of one Renu Das.

In her complaint, Das had alleged that miscreants looted gold ornaments by breaking into her house in Mahalaxmi Vihar area on April 21.

Advertisement

During investigation, police had earlier arrested one Laxman Das, who also confessed to his involvement in the theft and disclosed that he had given the stolen gold ornaments to the transgender.

Based on Laxman’s input, Bharatpur police conducted a raid near Kalinga Studio Chaka and arrested the Tarini. Two gold earrings and a piece of gold chain were seized from her possession.

After her arrest, police produced the transgender in the court following completion of all legal process.