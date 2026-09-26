Trains cancelled due to landslide in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has cancelled several trains and diverted the routes of others over possible landslide fear due to heavy rainfall in Odisha. The Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express, and Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express have been cancelled. Additionally, the routes of some trains have been partially altered.

The Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari Express and the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express will commence their journeys from Koraput instead of Jagdalpur, the Railway authorities informed. Meanwhile, the train services between Koraput and Jagdalpur will remain suspended today.

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The Railway Department has clarified that due to continuous rainfall, there is a high risk of landslides occurring along railway lines passing through hilly areas, as well as at various tunnels and vulnerable locations. So, several trains have been cancelled or routes diverted today.