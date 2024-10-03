Train Tahasildars and Revenue Officials on how to issue eviction notice: High Court to Odisha Govt

Cuttack: In a one of its kind order, the Orissa High Court today directed Odisha government to conduct an online training programme for all the Tahasildars and Revenue Officials on hot to issue a proper eviction notice.

The court asked the State government to conduct the online training programme as to how the notice of eviction would be issued properly with detailed particulars so that the citizens shall not get unnecessarily confused.

A bench of the court comprising Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi, while conducting a hearing of a petition filed against an eviction notice, asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the State government to conduct the online training programme for all Tahasildars and Revenue Officials in phase manner one month after getting the court order.

It is to be noted here that one Maninath Swain of Pattamundai area of Kendrapara district had moved the High Court challenging the encroachment case filed against him by the Pattamundai Tahasildar and the show cause notice issued to him. The court conducted a hearing of this today during which the Pattamundai Tahasildar virtually appeared.

The court asked the petitioner to give the reply to the Tahasildar’s show cause notice within 10 days and the administration has been allowed to take action as per the law within a month.

However, the court has realized that the eviction notice issued by the Tahasildar to Maninath had error, following which it directed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to conduct training programme for the Tahasildars and Revenue Officials in phase manner so that they would issue such a proper and error free eviction notice to the people that they will not have any confusion.