WATCH: Train suitcase murder case: Prime suspect couple arrested from Manipur after 24 days manhunt

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Manipur: The Manipur and Tamil Nadu Police has successfuly managed to arrest the Odisha couple who were the prime suspect of a 38-year-old woman whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase aboard the Tamil Nadu Express in Agra. The man and his wife, who were on the run for 24 days, was arrested from Manipur on Saturday after a multi-state hunt.

The man identified as Manik Uddin Laskar, 22, was from Assam’s Cachar district, and his wife Bhagabati Majhi, 21, is from Odisha’s Kendujhar district, were arrested in Jiribam district on Saturday.

“The arrested persons are being handed over to the SHO of Guduvanchery Police Station,” a Manipur Police official said.

The murder incident came to light on August 5, after passengers on the Tamil Nadu Express noticed an unbearable smell coming from an abandoned red suitcase in an unreserved compartment after the train arrived at the Agra Cantt station. While inspecting the suitcase, the Government Railway Police officials found a shocking site of a headless, dismembered remains of a woman.

After much investigation and help of forensic analysis, the identity of the victim as confirmed to be Hayathun Nisha, 38, a native of Odisha who lived in Guduvanchery near Chennai. According to police reports, the victim was working at a private firm.

The case had initially been registered as a missing-person report at Guduvanchery police station. Following the discovery of the body parts, police altered the charges to murder.

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Soon, the police registered a murder case and started the investigation to nab the murders. The police had to inspect hundreds of CCTV footage before they found traces of the red suitcase. According to reports, the police found Laskar carrying the heavy red suitcase through the station with his wife Majhi accompanying him, in a CCTV footage from Chennai Central railway station.

Then police traced the couple to the suburbs of Chennai and located a rented house in Guduvanchery. During the search of the premises, the police found shocking proofs of the gruesome murder with additional dismembered body parts stored inside a large cooking vessel.

Laskar and Majhi were named as the prime suspects and then a pan-India search was launched to nab the couple who had went into hiding shortly after disposing of the body.

On Saturday, officers tracked the accused to Kashimpur in Manipur’s Jiribam district, where they were arrested.

Both of them will be produced before a local magistrate in Manipur then will be transferred to Tamil Nadu on a transit warrant.