Train services to resume in Odisha from 12 noon today: check details

Bhubaneswar: Train services to resume in Odisha from 12 noon. Some trains will start operating from 12 hrs today while some other trains will start operation from 2 pm (14 00 hrs). A note from the Railways Department informed about this development a little ago today.

As per the information, apart from the cancelled trains (which were notified earlier), other trains will run as per schedule.

Down Trains coming from South (Visakhapatnam side) towards Bhubaneswar & Howrah are now running.

UP Trains from Kharagpur side towards Visakhapatnam will be received at Bhadrak Station at about 1400hrs. First scheduled train is 12245 Howrah-Bangalore Duronto Express.

Trains scheduled to originate from Bhubaneswar and Puri will commence after 1200hrs, today, except notified cancelled trains.

It is to be noted that 203 trains (including UP and Down) had been cancelled in Odisha as a precautionary step to avoid any loss of life and property due to cyclone DANA. As of now the cyclone DANA has already made landfall in between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra in the night while till now the process of landfall is going on and it is supposed to be completely ended within one or two hours. Later, it may rain heavily as a post effect of cyclone in Odisha.

It is to be noted that flight services from Bhubaneswar Airport had also been suspended since yesterday for cyclone DANA. However, following improvement of situation, the Air operations resumed from 8 am today.

