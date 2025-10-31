Train service temporarily disrupted due to presence of elephant herd on rail track

Advertisement

Rourkela: Train services disrupted for a few hours near Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Friday after an elephant herd was present on the railway track. The elephant herd was present on the Bandhamunda train line near Rourkela.

As per information, 22 elephants have been witnessed roaming on the train line near Bandhamunda ‘B’ cabin. This elephant herd was present on both the up and down lines of the Howrah-Mumbai train line. As a result, train movement was disrupted.

After getting information about this Rourkela DFO Jaswant reached the spot and with the help of forest officials drove away the elephants safely.

Last Wednesday night, this elephant herd entered Barkani village near Bandhamunda. The villagers chased the elephant herd away from there. 22 elephants have been moving towards the train line since this morning.