Train Hits Youths While Crossing Railway Track, 4 Dead

Advertisement

Gajapati: Four persons died and one was critically injured after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track.

The accident took place near Ravivalasa in Tekkali Mandal of Andhra’s Srikakulam district. The deceased have been identified as Bisakha Rao, Dilip Kumar, Shiva and Sarat. The injured youth has been identified as Salman Raju.

According to information, five youths were going near the railway track to catch fish. At that time, the Rajyarani Express passing through that route hit them. Four persons died on the spot, while one youth sustained critical injuries.

Advertisement

On being informed, police and local administration reached the spot. Police have recovered the bodies and started an investigation into the incident.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how the accident occurred and under what circumstances the youths had gone near the railway track.

A pall of gloom has descended over the Ravivalasa area following the incident.