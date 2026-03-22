Trailer crashes into houses in Rayagada’s Muniguda, major mishap averted

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Rayagada: A major accident was narrowly averted in Muniguda town of Rayagada district of Odisha after a trailer carrying aluminium powder lost control and rammed into houses near the Kanaka Parameswari Temple.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the driver lost balance, causing the heavy vehicle to veer off the road and crash into residential structures. At least three houses were damaged in the mishap.

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Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Local residents rushed to the spot soon after the incident, and the situation was brought under control.

The accident could have turned severe, but timely circumstances helped prevent a major tragedy. Further details are awaited.