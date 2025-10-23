Tragic! Youth killed as bike plunges into 30-foot bridge in Odisha’s Ganjam

Advertisement

Berhampur: In a tragic accident, one person died after a bike overturned to the side of a bridge last night. The incident happened on the Maulabhanja bridge under Digapahandi police station in Ganjam district due to rash driving.

According to information, the bike overturned from the 30-feet tall bridge which resulted in the death of the youth.

The deceased has been identified as Mithun Dora of Dharmapur village.

The accident occurred when he was returning from Digapahandi to his village. He fell into the river after his bike overturned on the bridge as he was in speeding.

The locals informed the fire brigade who then rushed to the spot and rescued his body. The police also reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.