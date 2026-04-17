Tragic! Young couple found hanging, love affair suspected

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Baripada: Thakurmunda police in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district started an investigation after a young couple’s bodies were found hanging from a tree at Kaliaposi village this morning.

As informed by sources, the body of the girl, who belongs to Kaliaposi village of the district, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirt of the village along with the body of an unidentified boy. The duos used the same dupatta-like cloth to hang themselves.

The matter came to the light only after some villagers who passed through the area found the bodies hanging and informed the local police about it.

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Immediately, a team of cops from the Thakurmunda police station reached the spot of incident and started an investigation into the matter after seizing and sending the bodies for post-mortem.

While it is not immediately known under what circumstances the couple took the extreme step, police suspect it to be a love affair matter. However, the exact cause of the couple’s deaths will be ascertained when the probe progresses and the post-mortem report is out.