Tragic! Two killed in head-on collision on Bhadrak-Chandbali Road

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed in a road accident near Kamaria Chhak on the Bhadrak-Chandbali road under the jurisdiction of Pirhat Police Station in Bhadrak district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Golak Das and Daitari Puhana, both natives of Balichaturi area.

As per reports, a private bus traveling from Chandbali to Bhadrak collided head-on with a scooty who were coming from the opposite direction towards Chandbali. Both died on the spot.

The locals of the village immediately intervened and informed the police. On being informed, Parihat police reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.

The driver of the bus has reportedly fled the scene, causing tension among the local villagers.