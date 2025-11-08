Tragic! Two college students killed after being hit by speeding car in Keonjhar’s Anandapur

Anandapur: In a tragic incident, two college going girls lost their lives after being hit by a speeding car near Salapada on National Highway-20 under Ghasipura police limits of Keonjhar today.

The deceased were plus two students of Kanak Manjari Women’s College.

As per reports, both of them were returning home after classes when a speeding car struck them from behind and fled the scene. Both girls were left unconscious.

On noticing them, the locals immediately rescued them and rushed them to Anandapur Medical College. However, doctors there declared them brought dead.

Following the tragic deaths, Later, irate locals and students from Belbahali staged a road blockade demanding justice and action against the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run.

Later, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.