Tragic! Three minor girls die after drowning in pond in Nabarangpur

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Nabarangpur: In a tragic incident, three minor girls died reportedly after getting drowned in a pond at Kursi village under Umarkote police station limits in Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased girls have been identified as Sandhya and Sandhita, the daughters of Rajman Gond, and Bhuamika, the daughter of Balsai Gond.

The three girls, who are friends, went to the pond near their house for bathing at around 11 AM today. Unfortunately, they got drowned after slipping into the deeper water of the pond.

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Some villagers who noticed the girl drowning entered the pond immediately and pulled the girls out of the water. Thought the girls were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, doctors who attended declared them brought dead.

On being informed, a team of cops from the Umarkot police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter after seizing and sending the bodies for postmortem.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate and tragic deaths of the three minor girls.