Tragic! Passenger falls on platform while trying to board moving train in Odisha, dies

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Balugaon: In an unfortunate incident, a passenger died reportedly after falling on the platform of Balugaon Railway station in Odisha’s Khordha district while trying to board a moving train today.

One Madhab Chand of Khonamukh village in Assam was reportedly traveling on Guwahati-Bangalore train today. As the train stopped at the Balugaon Railway station, he got down to collect water from platform No. 1.

However, the train was gradually leaving the platform by the time Chand was filling the bottle with drinking water. Left with no choice, he ran towards the train and attempted to board the moving train. But unfortunately, his legs slipped and subsequently he fell down on the platform.

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According to sources, before anyone could rush to help Chand and rescue him, he had already died on the spot. Following this, some people present on the platform informed the local Railway Protection Force (RPF) about Chand’s death.

Meanwhile, the RPF is said to have initiated an investigation into the matter by seizing his body for postmortem. They also recovered an Aadhaar card with address: C/O: Putul Mohan Chand, Khonamukh, Sonitpur, Assam, 784101. However, whether he was traveling in the train alone or with his family or friends is yet to be ascertained.