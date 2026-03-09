Tragic! Father, 3-year-old son killed in accident in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a father and his three-year-old son died in a road accident at Tentuli, under Suakati police limits of Keonjhar on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as M.D Noor alias Sonu, a local shopkeeper in Tentuli area.

As per reports, Noor along with his wife and son was enroute Deogarh from Suakati to meet their relatives, when their speeding bike rammed into a truck. Following which Noor and his son died on the spot and wife sustained critical injuries.

On witnessing the accident, the locals alerted the police. The police reached the spot, rescued and rushed her to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid.

The Suakati police reached the accident site and seized both bike and truck and have started an investigation into the incident.