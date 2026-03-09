Tragic! Container–bike collision in Kuchinda claims three lives

Advertisement

Kuchinda: Three bikers tragically killed in a head-on collision between a container truck and a motorcycle at Pithamaren under Jamankira police station in the Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district.

The impact of the collision was severe and all three motorcycle riders died in the incident.

Soon after the collision, the container truck caught fire. The fire services personnel were immediately alerted and they rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Advertisement

Later, the fire was brought under control by the firefighting team.

The Police reached the spot and started a probe into the incident.

The police officials said the identities of the deceased have not yet been established.