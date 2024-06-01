Tragic! BLO dies during election duty in Odisha

Jajpur Town: In a tragic incident, a Block Level Officer (BLO) in Odisha has died during election duty, said reports on Saturday.

According to details, the BLO has been identified as Anwaran Sahu. He was deployed in booth No. 157 of Binjharpur block in Jajpur district.

However, he suddenly felt ill while on duty. He was admitted to Binjharpur Group Health Center due to chest pain. There the doctor declared him dead. The family has informed that Anwaran was unwell since yesterday.

In a shocking incident, a polling agent died during duty at booth number 136 in Hindol area of Ganjam district in Odisha. The polling agent died on duty.

While on duty, he suddenly fell unconscious. He was admitted to Hindol Medical Center. There the doctor declared him dead. The deceased has been identified as Shukdev Patnaik.

According to information, this morning at 9.30 am, while working in the polling booth, he suddenly felt ill. And he fell unconscious on the spot.

However, he was immediately admitted to the medical center in Hindol. However, the doctor declared him dead there. The cause of death is not yet known.

However, according to the doctors at the primary level, it may have happened due to excessive heat and it is said that he died due to sunstroke. Further detailed reports awaited.