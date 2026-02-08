Tragic accident: Four of family killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Odisha

Balangir: In a tragic incident, as many as four people of a family were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Odisha’s Balangir district on Sunday.

One Khira Putel of Turekela village, his wife Kuni Putel, six-year-old grandson Debashis Putel along with their son-in-law Mohan Putel were returning home on a bike after completing some work at Dhourakhaman village.

In the meantime, an unknown vehicle reportedly hit their bike when they had reached Pandren village and fled from the spot before anyone count notice it.

Soon, some villagers rushed to the accident spot and found all the four dead and informed the Turekela police about the tragic accident.

A joint team of cops from Turekela and Kantabanji police station also arrived at the spot and sent the bodies to the Kantabanji hospital for postmortem. Besides, they started an investigation after informing the family members of the deceased persons.

Effort by the police to identify and trace the vehicle that caused the accident and claimed four lives is also underway.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the Turekela village and the entire locality following the tragic and unfortunate deaths of four persons of the same family.