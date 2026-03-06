Tragedy on Bhubaneswar-Puri Highway: two killed, one critical after Hyva Truck runs over them in Pipili

Advertisement

Pipili: In a tragic road accident, two people lost their lives and another sustained critical injuries after being run over by a Hyva truck near the Dandamukundapur bypass on the Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway late last night.

According to reports, the accident occurred in the Pipili area when the speeding Hyva truck allegedly ran over the victims. Two individuals died on the spot due to the severe impact of the crash.

Another injured person was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Advertisement

The identities of the deceased have not yet been established.

On receiving information, police reached the accident site, recovered the bodies, and started an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.