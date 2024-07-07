Tragedy during Ratha Yatra: Devotee dies after coming under wheels of chariot in Odisha

Jharsuguda: In a tragic incident, a devotee died reportedly after coming under wheels of chariot at Kukurjangha under Badamal police station limits of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district today.

The mishap occurred during the pulling of chariot of Jagannath temple at Kukujangha village. One Shyam Sundar Kishan of the area was taking part in pulling of the chariot. However, accidentally he fell down following which the chariot ran over him.

Kishan was rescued in a very critical condition and was admitted at the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Later, his body was sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the area following the unfortunate incident.

Similar untoward incident also took place in Puri as a male devotee died allegedly due to suffocation. The incident occurred while devotees were pulling the Taladhwaja Chariot of Lord Balabhadra.

