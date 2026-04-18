Tragedy averted: Fire erupts inside school kitchen in Sundergarh

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Sundergarh: A fire erupted inside the kitchen of the Bailama High School in Kutra block of Sundergarh district on Saturday. Fortunately, no student or staff were injured as they were not present inside the kitchen at the time the fire erupted, preventing a big tragedy.

According to sources, the fire suddenly erupted inside the school kitchen used to prepare midday meal for some unknown reason. The fire quickly spread inside the kitchen as it caught onto the other cooking materials stored inside the room.

The locals noticed smoke coming out of the school and got to know about the fire. They immediately informed the fire service department.

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On receiving information, the Fire service personnel reached the school and doused the flame.

The Fire service personnel and school authorities are investigating how the fire erupted in teh kitchen.