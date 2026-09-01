Tragedy at Puri Beach: One Dead, One Critical After Drowning Near Lighthouse

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Puri: A major mishap was reported from Puri beach today in Odisha. One person died after drowning in the sea near the Lighthouse, while another is in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Gupta from Ranipur, Uttar Pradesh. The critically injured person is Anish Singh from Bihar, who has been shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment.

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According to reports, five people drowned while bathing in the sea near the Lighthouse this afternoon in Puri. After they were pulled away into the deep water, the Life guards jumped into the sea and managed to rescue them. However, while three were rescued safely, two were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

There, Sumit was declared dead, while Anish was shifted to Bhubaneswar in a critical condition for further treatment.

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