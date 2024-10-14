Traffic restrictions imposed in Bhubaneswar today for immersion procession of Goddess Durga, check details

Bhubaneswar: The immersion procession of Goddess Durga will be observed in Bhubaneswar today, that is 14th October. There are 3 Bhasani Committees – one at Saheed Nagar, another at Nayapalli and the third one is at Chandrasekharpur.

All the deities will congregate at their designated places out of the above three places and take their respective route for immersion. To ensure better traffic management restrictions have been imposed for movement in certain roads. Here is the details.

The restriction will be imposed from 3 pm in the afternoon to about 1am in the night or ending time of the procession.

For the immersion procession of Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee at Saheed Nagar, the traffic intending to proceed towards Rupali Square fromo Vani Vihar side shall be diverted from Vani Vihar towards Acharya Vihar.

No vehicles of any type shall be allowed to ply on Janpath. They shall be diverted to Sachivalay Marg and other adjacent roads. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 pm or starting time of procession whichever is later and the restriction will continue till 1 am or ending time of the procession, whichever is earlier.

For the immersion procession of Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli, the traffic intending to proceed towards Cuttack from CRP square side shall be diverted from CRP square towards Jaydev Vihar via Ekamra Park and Biju Patnaik College. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or starting time of procession whichever is later and shall be continued till 1 am or till the procession passes CRP square, whichever is earlier.

The vehicular traffic on Stewart School road, Unit-8 road, OUAT square-New Airport road shall be diverted to the adjacent roads.