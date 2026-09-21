Traffic restrictions imposed in Bhubaneswar as Monsoon Assembly Session begins from today

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A multi-point traffic control plan will take effect across central Bhubaneswar on September 22 to secure the area surrounding the state legislature as it convenes for its upcoming sitting.

The public notification, released on September 19, 2026, by the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate, covers the entire 12-day run of the 7th Session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, which concludes on October 3, 2026. Restrictions apply across all working days throughout the legislative sitting.

Legal authority for the cordon draws from Section 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003, along with Regulation 36 of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation, 2008.

Transit Diversions by Sector

To maintain public order and prevent gridlock near the assembly building, traffic management personnel will implement detours at five key approach points:

From Housing Board Square: Direct passage toward Rabindra Mandap is suspended. Traffic on this stretch will be turned away at Keshari Talkies Square.

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From AG Square: Vehicles traveling toward PMG cannot proceed directly; drivers must take a right at Jaydev Bhawan to continue via IG Park Road.

From Master Canteen: Straight access toward PMG is closed, with flow channeled through adjacent side roads near Lower PMG.

From 120 Infantry Battalion Square: Traffic bound for Rabindra Mandap will be rerouted toward Power House Square instead.

From Lok Bhawan Square: Commuters attempting to reach MLA Colony and Rabindra Mandap will face diversion at 120 Battalion Square, routing instead via Sastrinagar Square.

Security Exceptions and Commuter Guidelines

The Commissionerate has cleared essential emergency responders—specifically fire tenders, ambulances, and police enforcement vehicles—for uninterrupted movement through restricted zones. Additionally, vehicles carrying verified access clearance for Lokseva Bhawan, the Odisha Legislative Assembly, and neighboring administrative office complexes remain exempt from the detours.

City authorities advise daily commuters traveling through the government district to account for these diversions and plan alternative routes in advance to avoid transit delays.