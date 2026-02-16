Traffic restrictions imposed for Odisha Assembly Budget Session 2026, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Budget Session 2026 beginning from tomorrow. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is slated to present the state budget on February 20.

During the Assembly Sessions the following Traffic Regulations are ordered U/s 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance to Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar Cuttack, Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation 2008, to regulate traffic in the vicinity of State Assembly and are issued in view of security concern.

Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square towards Rabindra Mandap side will be diverted at Keshari talkies square.

Vehicles coming from AG Square towards PMG will take diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhavan and proceed on IG Park road.

All vehicles coming from Master Canteen side towards P.M.G. will be diverted near adjoining lanes at Lower PMG.

Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion square will not be allowed to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap side. They will be diverted towards Power House Square.

Vehicles coming from Lok Bhavan Square towards MLA colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted at 120 Bn. Square towards Sastrinagar Square.

However, these above mentioned restrictions will not be applicable for the emergency vehicles (Police, Fire and Ambulance) and the vehicles authorised to enter the official Buildings including the State Assembly, Lokseva Bhawan and other offices located in this area.