Traffic restrictions imposed at Dhabaleswar Shiva Peeth in Odisha, see detail

Cuttack: The Cuttack District Collector has restricted the traffic for the celebration of Panchuka and Badaosha at the famous Dhabaleswar Shiva Peeth from the November 11 to November 15.

According to reports, a large number of devotees from different districts are expected to visit the temple during these five days. After the inauguration of the Madhusudan Bridge over the river, a large number of devotees are coming to Dhableswar in buses, cars, and two-wheelers, so restrictions have been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles in view of the huge crowd on Panchuka and Badaosha, said reports.

Heavy vehicles plying on Madhusudan Bridge have been directed to take National Highway 55 from Nuapatna road. Similarly, the District Collector ordered the vehicles coming from Athgarh to Cuttack through Dhabaleswar road to change their route from Kakhadi square and Nidhipur road through National Highway 55.