Traffic restriction imposed on these routes of Bhubaneswar for two days

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has reportedly imposed traffic restriction on some routes of Bhubaneswar for two days in view of the visit of Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

During his visit to the state on March 5 and March 6, 2026, to attend various programmes at Bhubaneswar.

Keeping in view of the safety of the dignitary and to ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in Bhubaneswar, in the interest of general public, by virtue of power conferred on me u/s 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulation, 2008, police imposed the following restrictions.

No vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads or enter the following roads from the connecting lanes/by-lanes on the date and time as mentioned below:

March 5 (Thursday):

8 PM to 8.45 PM: Airport Sqr. Hospital Sqr. AG Sqr. left turn-Lok Bhavan Sqr. right turn Power House Sqr. 120 Bn. Sqr. Shastri Nagar Sqr. Behera Sahi Sqr. Jaydev Vihar Sqr.-XIMB Sqr

March 6 (Friday):

45 AM to 10.35 AM: Jaydev Vihar Sqr. XIMB Sqr. Nalco Sqr.-Damana Sqr. Patia Sqr. KIIT Sqr.-Nandankanan Sqr. Baranga Golei right turn-Puri Canal-left turn-Godisahi Canal chhak-left turn- CISF KRTC, Mundali, Cuttack.

30 PM to 5 PM: Airport Sqr. Hospital Sqr. AG Sqr. PMG Sqr.-Rabindra Mandap Sqr. Housing Board Sqr.-right turn-Ram Mandir Sqr.

30 PM to 7 PM: Ram Mandir Sqr. Housing Board Sqr.- left turn-Rabindra Mandap Sqr. PMG Sqr. AG Sqr.-Hospital Sqr.- Airport Sqr.

However, these above mentioned restriction will be not applicable for the emergency vehicles such as Fire and Ambulance.

The Commissionerate Police urges all commuters and residents to avoid the above routes and use alternate routes wherever possible, plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time and to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow all instructions for smooth traffic regulation.

Police also sought the co-operation and support of the members of public to ensure the success of the event and maintain smooth traffic flow in the city.

